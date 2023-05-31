99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Showers and thunderstorms this week

Hot temperatures remain in place

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon across southeastern Minnesota as a weakening area of low pressure moves through the Upper Midwest. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid-80s. A few upper level disturbances will pass near to our region over the next few days, and this will result in the possibility of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. This will not be a continuous rain event, rather it will be a series of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Otherwise; expect hot temperatures with highs in the upper-80s through much of the forecast.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Terrain relief on Earth is misleadingly insignificant
May 30, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Showers and t-storms possible today
May 30, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Cirrus clouds are the feathery ones
May 29, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Lake City again leads the pack at halfway point of Section 1AA girls golf meet
May 30, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Prep
Fogarty, Scriptures pace PIZM to 11-shot lead at halfway point of Section 1AA boys golf meet
May 30, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A woman smiles and receives high fives from her teammates.
Prep
Section 1AA softball: St. Charles slugs past Dover-Eyota, now one win away from state
May 30, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Photos: Section 1AA girls golf on May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott