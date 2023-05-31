Showers and thunderstorms this week

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon across southeastern Minnesota as a weakening area of low pressure moves through the Upper Midwest. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid-80s. A few upper level disturbances will pass near to our region over the next few days, and this will result in the possibility of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. This will not be a continuous rain event, rather it will be a series of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Otherwise; expect hot temperatures with highs in the upper-80s through much of the forecast.