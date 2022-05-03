SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Weather

Showers in the area the first half of the day

Gradual clearing is expected as the morning rain showers push eastward.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
May 03, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will eventually make it into the mid-50s after the showers early in the day. Wednesday is shaping up to be a little warmer with afternoon temperatures peaking just above 60°. I'm not seeing much for wind tomorrow either which should make for a pleasant hump day in the forecast. Clouds return with a chance of showers Thursday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

