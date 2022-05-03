Showers in the area the first half of the day
Gradual clearing is expected as the morning rain showers push eastward.
Highs will eventually make it into the mid-50s after the showers early in the day. Wednesday is shaping up to be a little warmer with afternoon temperatures peaking just above 60°. I'm not seeing much for wind tomorrow either which should make for a pleasant hump day in the forecast. Clouds return with a chance of showers Thursday.
Our region had brutally cold winters with hot and dry summers.
Although there have been few signs of spring so far this year.