Showers likely midweek

Highs will hit the mid-80s today and with the combination of light winds and sunshine will make for a fantastic summer day. Temperatures stay mild overnight with more cloud cover forecast tomorrow with showers likely. I'm not seeing Wednesday as a wash out, but scattered showers throughout the day can't be ruled out. I'm still seeing a chance of thunderstorms Thursday in the area with showers possible again Friday. We start to dry out this weekend with quieter weather forecast for much of the extended weekend. Temperatures trend warmer toward Independence Day with mid-80s forecast Monday and Tuesday.