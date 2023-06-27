Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Showers likely midweek

Expect a sunny day ahead with light winds, but our weather starts to change tomorrow as scattered showers and some thundershowers return to the area.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs will hit the mid-80s today and with the combination of light winds and sunshine will make for a fantastic summer day. Temperatures stay mild overnight with more cloud cover forecast tomorrow with showers likely. I'm not seeing Wednesday as a wash out, but scattered showers throughout the day can't be ruled out. I'm still seeing a chance of thunderstorms Thursday in the area with showers possible again Friday. We start to dry out this weekend with quieter weather forecast for much of the extended weekend. Temperatures trend warmer toward Independence Day with mid-80s forecast Monday and Tuesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Is our weather really getting funnier?
June 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Lingering showers possible today
June 26, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Showers and thunderstorms remain likely today
June 25, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Preserve at Mayowood plat.jpg
Local
Mayowood subdivision sees council support amid residents' concerns about proposed path
June 26, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester city logo
Local
Some Rochester park restrooms could reopen Tuesday
June 26, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION.png
Local
Lake City man accused of financially exploiting and neglecting his mother, a vulnerable adult
June 26, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Tom Moore1.jpeg
Pro
Rochester's Tom Moore being honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame
June 26, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck