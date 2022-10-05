Showers midweek as cold front pushes through the region

We'll come close to lower 70s today under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. The cold front pushing through northern Minnesota late today will arrive late tonight into tomorrow bringing with it another chance of showers and much cooler air. Temperatures really don't look to move much tomorrow as we'll start off the day in the upper 40s and only peak in the lower 50s. Winds will pick up out of the north behind this front with gusts up to 30 mph not out of the question on Thursday. We wake up cold with temperatures very close to freezing Friday morning. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine to finish out the work week, but temperatures will still be chilly Friday with highs only near 50°. Saturday morning will be frosty with temps just below freezing. Expect a dry and sunny weekend with a little warmer temperatures compared to Thursday and Friday.