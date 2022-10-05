We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Showers midweek as cold front pushes through the region

Temperatures will be mild today, but there will be a chance of scattered showers over southeastern Minnesota and other parts of the region.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 05, 2022 12:00 AM
We'll come close to lower 70s today under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. The cold front pushing through northern Minnesota late today will arrive late tonight into tomorrow bringing with it another chance of showers and much cooler air. Temperatures really don't look to move much tomorrow as we'll start off the day in the upper 40s and only peak in the lower 50s. Winds will pick up out of the north behind this front with gusts up to 30 mph not out of the question on Thursday. We wake up cold with temperatures very close to freezing Friday morning. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine to finish out the work week, but temperatures will still be chilly Friday with highs only near 50°. Saturday morning will be frosty with temps just below freezing. Expect a dry and sunny weekend with a little warmer temperatures compared to Thursday and Friday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
