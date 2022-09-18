We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Showers remain possible this week

Temperatures to drop by mid-week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
September 18, 2022 12:01 AM
The cold front which helped to bring a few showers and thunderstorms to southern Minnesota on Saturday is now working it's way to our east. In it's wake, a small area of high pressure which will work to keep things generally quiet through the day on Sunday. Meanwhile, temperatures this afternoon will likely be in the lower-70s as partly to mostly cloudy skies and a light northerly wind will be in place. Another system will approach our region on Tuesday, and in doing so it could bring some rain showers and thunderstorms into the area on Monday Night through Wednesday. High temperatures will likely drop down to the mid to upper-60s on Wednesday, and then into the lower-60s for Thursday and Friday. Another chance of rain showers will exist as we head into the start of next weekend.

