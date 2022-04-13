Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 13
Showers this morning with wind the rest of the week

Showers will be possible early with some clearing later in the day.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
April 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Well top off in the upper 40s this afternoon with winds picking up out of the west. Gusts today will hit the mid-20s. More wind in the forecast with cooler temperatures tomorrow. Highs may stay in the 30s with a very gusty west wind Thursday. We stay cool through the weekend with a chance of showers around Easter Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

