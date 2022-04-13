Showers this morning with wind the rest of the week
Showers will be possible early with some clearing later in the day.
Well top off in the upper 40s this afternoon with winds picking up out of the west. Gusts today will hit the mid-20s. More wind in the forecast with cooler temperatures tomorrow. Highs may stay in the 30s with a very gusty west wind Thursday. We stay cool through the weekend with a chance of showers around Easter Sunday.
In recent years, southwestern precipitation has been trending downward.
We'll kick off the day on a dry note, but showers and then thunderstorms will be possible later in the day.
Sadly, it is likely that livestock will be lost during this storm.
A recent study has shed green light on this cold topic.