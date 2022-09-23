Showers today and tonight for Rochester

Temperatures will be cold this morning before clouds increase and showers develop. We'll kick off the day in the lower 40s and only hit the mid-50s this afternoon. Expect periods of rain showers to last throughout the day and into tonight. Temperatures will get a little warmer tomorrow. Highs around the area tomorrow will peak in the upper 60s under a partly sunny sky. Sunday is shaping up to be sunny and breezy. Temperatures will hit the mid-60s, but winds will be gusty out of the northwest.

I'm seeing us stay fairly dry next week with highs mainly in the lower 60s. Later next week and potentially into next week we could see some moderation in our high temperatures as a few days could peak in the lower 70s.