We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Showers today and tonight for Rochester

An area of low pressure will slide through the region bringing wet and cool weather to finish out this work week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Temperatures will be cold this morning before clouds increase and showers develop. We'll kick off the day in the lower 40s and only hit the mid-50s this afternoon. Expect periods of rain showers to last throughout the day and into tonight. Temperatures will get a little warmer tomorrow. Highs around the area tomorrow will peak in the upper 60s under a partly sunny sky. Sunday is shaping up to be sunny and breezy. Temperatures will hit the mid-60s, but winds will be gusty out of the northwest.

I'm seeing us stay fairly dry next week with highs mainly in the lower 60s. Later next week and potentially into next week we could see some moderation in our high temperatures as a few days could peak in the lower 70s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Don't call this the first day of fall
It is best to refer to these three months as Climatological Fall.
September 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Quiet fall weather today before showers move in Friday
High pressure will briefly slide across the Upper Midwest bringing plenty of sunshine and cool fall temperatures today.
September 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
Early October warm and dry weather
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the mild and dry weather.
September 21, 2022 08:59 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
September Storm.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for September 21, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
September 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka