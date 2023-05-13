Showers today through early parts of Mother's Day

This weekend will likely be a little cool and overcast. Highs today will come close to 70° with a strong breeze out of the east. Gusts will reach into the mid-20s throughout the day. Showers look likely overnight with some showers lingering into the mornings hours of Mother's Day. Winds may still be a little gusty as this system moves away from us tomorrow. Winds will be out of the northeast Sunday with some gusts reaching the lower 20s. Highs are chilly on Mother's Day with only lower 60s forecast by the afternoon. We dry out early in the work week. Highs warm to the lower and mid-70s Monday through Thursday. I'm seeing another chance of showers and thundershowers around Thursday next week with a little cool down forecast for next week Friday.