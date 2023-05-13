99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers today through early parts of Mother's Day

This slow moving system is still around the region today, but will move out tomorrow leaving us with a dry second half of Mother's Day.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

This weekend will likely be a little cool and overcast. Highs today will come close to 70° with a strong breeze out of the east. Gusts will reach into the mid-20s throughout the day. Showers look likely overnight with some showers lingering into the mornings hours of Mother's Day. Winds may still be a little gusty as this system moves away from us tomorrow. Winds will be out of the northeast Sunday with some gusts reaching the lower 20s. Highs are chilly on Mother's Day with only lower 60s forecast by the afternoon. We dry out early in the work week. Highs warm to the lower and mid-70s Monday through Thursday. I'm seeing another chance of showers and thundershowers around Thursday next week with a little cool down forecast for next week Friday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
