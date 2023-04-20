Showers today with a cool close to this week

An area of lower pressure will bring wet weather to the region. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly through the first half of the day ahead. This afternoon may feature an isolated shower or thundershower. Temperatures warm into the mid-50s today with only mid-40s on Friday. I'm seeing a few days in a row with gusty conditions. Today's winds will be out of the east with gusts into the upper 20s. Winds switch to the west with gusts into the mid-20s tomorrow with northwest winds gusting close to 30 mph on Saturday. Temperatures cool back down the last couple days of this week. Highs stay in the lower to mid-40s Friday and only top off close to 40° Saturday. Highs look to rebound back to 50s next week with a few more days featuring rain.