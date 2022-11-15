Similar weather today and tomorrow

Snow amounts will stay light, but with the few periods of light snow expected we could end up with a 3-4 inches by the end of the week. Temperatures will be near or just below freezing around the area today and tomorrow with colder air returning by the weekend. I'm still seeing a chance of light snow in the area Thursday before this cold arrives. Highs Thursday only make it close to 20° with highs staying in the teens Friday through the weekend. Winds won't be much of a factor today as the light snow passes through, but by the end of the work week we may have a little more as the cold arrives with a breezy northwest wind.