Similar weather today and tomorrow

Highs will hit the lower 30s with off and on periods of light snow possible through tomorrow.

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
November 15, 2022 12:00 AM
Snow amounts will stay light, but with the few periods of light snow expected we could end up with a 3-4 inches by the end of the week. Temperatures will be near or just below freezing around the area today and tomorrow with colder air returning by the weekend. I'm still seeing a chance of light snow in the area Thursday before this cold arrives. Highs Thursday only make it close to 20° with highs staying in the teens Friday through the weekend. Winds won't be much of a factor today as the light snow passes through, but by the end of the work week we may have a little more as the cold arrives with a breezy northwest wind.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
