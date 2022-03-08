SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Small shot at showers today

A cold front moves through today bringing a slight chance of rain the the region.

StormTRACKER team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
March 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will climb into the low 40s today but a cold front will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a few spotty rain showers this afternoon. This will not be anything like the daily record rainfall we saw on Saturday as this looks to be just a thin band of rain possible as the wind changes direction with the front. Rain totals will be below a tenth of an inch if you even see any rain at all.

The wind will change from the south to the northwest tonight and pull down colder air with lows falling into the teens tonight. Wednesday will have increasing clouds and cooler temps with highs stuck in the mid-20s.

Another storm system looks to sweep by the region Wednesday night and into Thursday to bring a chance of snow, especially south of Rochester but the exact path of this low pressure still may change.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

