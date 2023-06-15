Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Smoky haze with warm afternoons

Wildfire smoke on Canada has been sweeping southward through Minnesota leading to hazy sky here in the Rochester area.

Highs will warm into the lower and mid-80s around the area today and tomorrow. The haze will start to clear out later tonight and into Friday. Winds to finish out this work week will be on the lighter side out of the northwest and then northeast. A cold front arrives in the region Friday night bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. I'm not seeing the weekend as a washout, but there will be a couple periods of showers and thunderstorms possible as this cold front stalls out over the region. High temperatures stay in the 80s this weekend with more warm weather forecast heading into next week's work week. A few days may approach 90° next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
