Smoky haze with warm afternoons

Highs will warm into the lower and mid-80s around the area today and tomorrow. The haze will start to clear out later tonight and into Friday. Winds to finish out this work week will be on the lighter side out of the northwest and then northeast. A cold front arrives in the region Friday night bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. I'm not seeing the weekend as a washout, but there will be a couple periods of showers and thunderstorms possible as this cold front stalls out over the region. High temperatures stay in the 80s this weekend with more warm weather forecast heading into next week's work week. A few days may approach 90° next week.