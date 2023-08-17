Smoky Thursday behind yesterday's cold front

Wildfire smoke is filling in behind yesterday's cold front. Plan on a smoky Thursday with reductions in air quality. The sun will shine through that haze and temperatures will boost into the mid to upper 70s. Breezy today; northwest winds will gust around 25 mph. Tonight, the wind will turn around to the south. That will help to thin out the wildfire smoke and bring in some heat. Friday temperatures will be in the lower 80s under a sunny sky. Saturday is when we really start to feel the heat. Temperatures end up in the lower 90s by Saturday afternoon. Saturday will be sunny and breezy. Winds will be out of the south still around 30 mph for you afternoon gusts. Even hotter on Sunday with highs topping off in the mid 90s. With any touch of humidity, it will easily feel like the triple-digits. Heat continues into next week with highs in the lower 90s on both Monday and Tuesday.