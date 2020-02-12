Another round of snow is on track for Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, with 1-3 inches expected and the higher snowfall amounts in southern Wisconsin.
Travel impacts will be possible with blowing snow west of the Mississippi River and light snowfall amounts area wide. Tonight temperatures will plummet.
By sunrise Thursday, wind chills will be in the -10 to -30 degree range. The bitter cold will continue into Friday.
North winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create blowing and drifting snow that will likely impact travel conditions Wednesday night.
The visibility may be reduced to less than a mile at times.
The areas most likely to be affected are the open, rural areas of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
If you will be driving, allow extra time to reach your destination or consider altering your plans.
Bitter cold will move into the area tonight and remain into Friday.
Wind chills during the period will range from 10 below to 35 below, with the coldest values occurring late at night into the morning hours.
The coldest wind chills will be west of the Mississippi River.