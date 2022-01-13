Snow chances to end the week
Temperatures cool down this weekend
Today will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 30s. Tomorrow brings our next chance of snow in the afternoon and highs drop to the low 20s. The snow ends Friday night and by Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies but colder highs in the mid teens. Highs warm up to the mid 20s Sunday and will stay similar to start off next week.
Storm Tracker Meteorologist Jesse Ritka looks at the weather pattern developing for the end of January.
Meltwater formed a huge lake that covered much of what is now Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Red River Valley region.
Winds will start off light and then switch to the northwest this afternoon, but temperatures will stay mild.