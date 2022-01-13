SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Snow chances to end the week

Temperatures cool down this weekend

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 30s. Tomorrow brings our next chance of snow in the afternoon and highs drop to the low 20s. The snow ends Friday night and by Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies but colder highs in the mid teens. Highs warm up to the mid 20s Sunday and will stay similar to start off next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
Colder air returns to the region
Weather
Cold air will soon return to region
Storm Tracker Meteorologist Jesse Ritka looks at the weather pattern developing for the end of January.
January 12, 2022 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Cold Sunrise.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for January 12, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
January 12, 2022 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Imagining the end of the last glaciation
Meltwater formed a huge lake that covered much of what is now Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Red River Valley region.
January 12, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Lighter winds with mild temperatures today
Winds will start off light and then switch to the northwest this afternoon, but temperatures will stay mild.
January 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg