Snow chances to start the week
Temperatures will take a dip in the next couple of days.
Today will be mostly cloudy with chances of mixed precipitation overnight which could create slick spots for travel. Temperatures stay in the low 30s for highs until midweek. On Wednesday temperatures drop to the single digits with below zero temperatures that night. The end of the week temperatures warm back up to the teens.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
