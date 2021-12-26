SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Snow chances to start the week

Temperatures will take a dip in the next couple of days.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
December 26, 2021 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with chances of mixed precipitation overnight which could create slick spots for travel. Temperatures stay in the low 30s for highs until midweek. On Wednesday temperatures drop to the single digits with below zero temperatures that night. The end of the week temperatures warm back up to the teens.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

