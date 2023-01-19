Snow continues this morning

Snow will be likely across the region as we head through the morning hours. The snow will likely be steady and mainly light, but it could very well be moderate at times. In any case, snowfall accumulations of around 6 to 10 inches in total will be possible across southeastern Minnesota, and most of this will occur before mid-morning today.

Not only will we be seeing snow, but the winds will also be gusting upwards of 30 mph throughout the day. This will likely lead to some areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially outside of the towns. The snow will begin to taper off this afternoon, and then exit our region, though a few flurries will be possible tonight.

Afterwards, mostly cloudy skies will likely continue across the area for Friday with highs in the lower-20s.