Snow continues to work into the area from the west and will lead to snow-covered and slick roads Sunday evening.
Accidents have been reported west of Interstate 35—expect similar driving conditions to develop east of Interstate 35 eventually.
Keep up to date with road conditions and take it slow if you encounter snow while traveling.
Overview:
- 2-3" of snow is expected to fall across northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from southwest into central Wisconsin. There may be some localized totals up to 4".
- Much of this snow is expected to fall between 6 PM and Midnight.
- This snow may impact the Monday morning commute.
Break out the shovels if you put them away. Periods of snow this week promise some accumulations all across the area.
1 to 3 inches look likely Sunday evening, with the potential for another 1 to 2 Monday night.
Additional accumulations could then occur as the week wears on.
Plan on some slippery travel from time to time. Relatively mild conditions Monday and Tuesday will cool down to more seasonable temperatures after that.