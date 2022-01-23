SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Snow forecast to move in tonight

Expect a mostly sunny sky with light winds to finish out this weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Clouds increase this evening with snow arriving overnight. Snow amounts will stay light with the Rochester area picking up around a trace to 2 inches of new snow by Monday morning. Monday will be breezy with colder air slowly moving in. Looks like we may see falling temperatures throughout the day leading to a very cold Tuesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

