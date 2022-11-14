SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow likely for today

Light accumulations possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
November 14, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of low pressure will make its way into our region for the day today. This area of low pressure, while not entirely strong, will be enough to bring some snow showers into the region.

The snow will generally be light with new snowfall accumulations of around an inch or so possible in our region between today and tonight. Additional snow showers will also be a possibility on Tuesday.

As for the temperatures, expect them to remain a little below average with highs in the low to mid-30s through Wednesday. Highs then drop into the 20s for Thursday with single digits becoming a possibility for both Thursday Night and Friday Night.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

