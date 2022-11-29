SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snow likely for today

Light accumulations possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
November 29, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of low pressure over southern Manitoba will drag a strong cold front into our region by the early morning hours. However, this front will begin to slow down as a new area of low pressure develops over Kansas during the morning hours. This area of low pressure will then quickly move to the northeast, and in doing so it will bring some snow showers into our region.

The snow may end up being near-steady to steady, which will allow for some snowfall accumulations in our region of around 1-3 inches. Temperatures will generally be in the mid-30s throughout the day today before dropping into the teens during the overnight hours as the snow ends. Highs in the lower-20s with breezy conditions will be likely as we head into the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures will then rebound back into the lower-40s on Friday as another area of low pressure passes to our north. Behind that area of low pressure, temperatures will likely once again drop down into the mid-20s for a high on Saturday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

