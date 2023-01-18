Snow likely late tonight and Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies will be present across the area this morning and will likely continue throughout the day. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure in eastern Colorado will begin to move into the central Plains today, and then into northern Illinois by early Thursday morning. As it does so, it will bring snow into our region, especially as we head into late Wednesday Night and into the day on Thursday. The snow will likely be steady, and snowfall accumulations will be likely across southeastern Minnesota. In addition, winds will be on the increase and may gust upwards of 30 mph which will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. By Thursday afternoon, the snow will begin to exit out of the region, but lingering snow showers will remain a possibility through the overnight.

High temperatures will remain in the 20s from Thursday through Monday, after which another system may pass through our region, possibly dropping highs in the single digits by the end of next work week.