Snow likely today

The area of low pressure which helped to bring some rain showers and snow showers into our region on Tuesday and yesterday will begin to move through southern Minnesota today. In doing so, this low pressure will bring another round of snow into our region, possibly bringing around 1 to 2 inches of new snowfall. Otherwise; expect cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the lower-30s. The snow in our region will become more scattered during the overnight tonight, and an additional inch of new snowfall is possible.

Scattered snow showers will be possible with breezy conditions for Friday with highs in the mid-20s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into Saturday with a few flurries possible. Temperatures will drop even further over the weekend with highs around 10° by the start of the work week.