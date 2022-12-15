SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow likely today

1 to 3 inches of snow accumulations possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
December 15, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The area of low pressure which helped to bring some rain showers and snow showers into our region on Tuesday and yesterday will begin to move through southern Minnesota today. In doing so, this low pressure will bring another round of snow into our region, possibly bringing around 1 to 2 inches of new snowfall. Otherwise; expect cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the lower-30s. The snow in our region will become more scattered during the overnight tonight, and an additional inch of new snowfall is possible.

Scattered snow showers will be possible with breezy conditions for Friday with highs in the mid-20s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into Saturday with a few flurries possible. Temperatures will drop even further over the weekend with highs around 10° by the start of the work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
Arctic air to close the year
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the very cold end to December.
December 14, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
December 14, 2022 05:53 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Staying hydrated is important during cold weather
We spend most of our winter indoor time in desert-like air.
December 14, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Snow possible for Thursday
Mostly cloudy today with a few rain and snow showers possible
December 14, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson