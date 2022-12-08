Snow likely tonight

Mostly clear skies will be with us as we start off the day today, but clouds will be on the increase. An area of low pressure will be developing to our southwest later in the day before moving into Iowa later tonight. In doing so, this area of low pressure will first bring increasing clouds into our region, and then snow will move into the region during the evening and overnight hours. This snow will be steady, and accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches will be possible during the overnight hours. The snow will likely still be around during the early morning hours before tapering off during the late morning and into the early afternoon.

A second disturbance may try to move through our region on Thursday and may produce a few flurries in our region. The second half of the weekend will likely feature quiet conditions with mostly cloudy skies. Additional rain and snow showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.