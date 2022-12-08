SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
Snow likely tonight

Minor accumulations possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
December 08, 2022 12:01 AM
Mostly clear skies will be with us as we start off the day today, but clouds will be on the increase. An area of low pressure will be developing to our southwest later in the day before moving into Iowa later tonight. In doing so, this area of low pressure will first bring increasing clouds into our region, and then snow will move into the region during the evening and overnight hours. This snow will be steady, and accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches will be possible during the overnight hours. The snow will likely still be around during the early morning hours before tapering off during the late morning and into the early afternoon.

A second disturbance may try to move through our region on Thursday and may produce a few flurries in our region. The second half of the weekend will likely feature quiet conditions with mostly cloudy skies. Additional rain and snow showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What to read next
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
Chance of a snowstorm, then colder again
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the snowy and cold December weather pattern.
December 07, 2022 11:13 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The winter of 1886-87 was one of the most severe in our region
Temperatures at weather stations all across the Dakotas and Minnesota, even as far south as Rochester, recorded temperatures well into the -40s.
December 07, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Snow possible later this week
Some accumulations possible
December 07, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
LIGHT PILLARS.JPG
Weather
Is it light pillars or the aurora?
It is easy to confuse northern light from with other optical phenomena.
December 06, 2022 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt