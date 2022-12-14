SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow possible for Thursday

Mostly cloudy today with a few rain and snow showers possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
December 14, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An area of low pressure will move into the Sioux Falls, SD area today before heading into southern Minnesota on Thursday. This area of low pressure helped to bring some rain into our region on Tuesday, and its presence will allow for precipitation to remain possible. A few rain showers, possibly mixed with snow during the early morning and then again during the late afternoon, will be possible throughout the day today. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. As the area of low pressure moves into southern Minnesota on Thursday, it will bring with it another round of precipitation. However, this precipitation will likely be snow given that temperatures may just be cool enough.

The area of low pressure will begin to move eastwards late Thursday, but the upper level low associated with it will work to keep a few snow showers around for Friday. Afterwards, temperatures will begin to make a large drop into the weekend, and into the single digits for highs by the start of the following work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Predicting snow accumulation is hard
Forecasters have to consider not only how much precipitation is likely to fall, but also how big the flakes will be and how wind and possibly melting will impact the way they settle.
December 13, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain and some wintry mix possible today
Snow chances later in the week
December 13, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
d4344844573e8f034eddc01f0a5e2cc9.jpg
Weather
Forecasters eyeing storm system a year after 2021 tornado outbreak
Predictions are still fuzzy as temperatures hover around freezing.
December 12, 2022 09:39 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The strongest Arctic storm on record caused massive damage to the ice cap
The damage was twice what the models predicted, and the worst observed in the historical record since 1979.
December 12, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler