Snow possible for Thursday

An area of low pressure will move into the Sioux Falls, SD area today before heading into southern Minnesota on Thursday. This area of low pressure helped to bring some rain into our region on Tuesday, and its presence will allow for precipitation to remain possible. A few rain showers, possibly mixed with snow during the early morning and then again during the late afternoon, will be possible throughout the day today. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. As the area of low pressure moves into southern Minnesota on Thursday, it will bring with it another round of precipitation. However, this precipitation will likely be snow given that temperatures may just be cool enough.

The area of low pressure will begin to move eastwards late Thursday, but the upper level low associated with it will work to keep a few snow showers around for Friday. Afterwards, temperatures will begin to make a large drop into the weekend, and into the single digits for highs by the start of the following work week.