SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow possible in our region on Monday

Below-average temperatures continue this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
December 19, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A weak area of low pressure will move into our region later this afternoon, and in doing so it will bring increasing clouds into the region. Clouds will gradually thicken up throughout the day, and by the late afternoon hours a few snow showers will be present in the region. These snow showers will likely continue into the evening hours, but this quick moving system will then exit our region during the overnight hours, likely taking any remaining snow showers out of our region by early Tuesday morning.

Partly cloudy skies will be the theme for Tuesday with highs in the single digits being likely. An upper level trough moving out of the Rockies on Wednesday Night will likely force some moisture into our region, giving us additional snow showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

Behind this system, even cooler temperatures will move into the region with highs going from the mid-teens on Wednesday, to around 3° - 7° for Thursday. Highs around 0° - 4° will be likely heading into Friday with overnight lows easily reaching below 0° values both tonight, Wednesday Night, Thursday Night and Friday Night.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Recent study reveals why some icicles look different than others
Impurities in the water affect the growth pattern which can make some icicles form with ribbed edges.
December 18, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Temperatures make a big drop this week
A few snow showers will be possible at times
December 18, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
December 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Southern Alaska has been very snowy recently
The City of Anchorage has received 30.1" of snow in about one week.
December 16, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler