Snow possible in our region on Monday

A weak area of low pressure will move into our region later this afternoon, and in doing so it will bring increasing clouds into the region. Clouds will gradually thicken up throughout the day, and by the late afternoon hours a few snow showers will be present in the region. These snow showers will likely continue into the evening hours, but this quick moving system will then exit our region during the overnight hours, likely taking any remaining snow showers out of our region by early Tuesday morning.

Partly cloudy skies will be the theme for Tuesday with highs in the single digits being likely. An upper level trough moving out of the Rockies on Wednesday Night will likely force some moisture into our region, giving us additional snow showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

Behind this system, even cooler temperatures will move into the region with highs going from the mid-teens on Wednesday, to around 3° - 7° for Thursday. Highs around 0° - 4° will be likely heading into Friday with overnight lows easily reaching below 0° values both tonight, Wednesday Night, Thursday Night and Friday Night.