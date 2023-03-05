99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Snow possible late this afternoon

Rain and snow overnight

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
March 05, 2023 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure will move out of the central Plains today and into Iowa this evening. In doing so, expect snow showers to be possible across southeastern Minnesota during the late afternoon and evening hours. However, temperatures may increase slightly, but enough to change the snow over to some rain during the overnight hours and into early Monday morning.

As the system begins to exit the region, lingering rain showers may mix back over to snow. Expect a generally quiet middle part of the work week, but additional snow showers will be possible by the second half of the work week and early next weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

