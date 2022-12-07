SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Snow possible later this week

Some accumulations possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
December 07, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of high pressure to our north will force additional snow showers out of the Dakotas and into central Minnesota today. This activity will likely remain too far to our north to give us anything more than perhaps a few clouds. Otherwise; the area of high pressure will move over our region during the afternoon hours, possibly taking some of the clouds with it to give us mostly clear skies during the overnight hours tonight. Temperatures this afternoon in our region will likely rise into the upper-20s with lows tonight in the mid-teens.

An area of low pressure will develop over the central Plains on Thursday and then track into Missouri by Thursday Evening. This low pressure will try to bring some snow into our region late in the day on Thursday and then into Friday Morning before moving out of the region. Snowfall accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches will be possible in our region, however high temperatures may be in the mid-30s which may make it hard for all of the snow to accumulate. Afterwards, expect mostly cloudy skies for the weekend with highs remaining in the mid-30s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

