Snow showers likely today

Scattered rain showers early this morning wil begin to mix with snow showers towards sunrise. These snow showers will be present across southeastern Minnesota during the morning and early afternoon hours. The snow showers will then gradually become more scattered by the late afternoon and will likely begin to taper down during the evening and overnight hours. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the day on Monday with breezy conditions. However, temperatures will likely climb into the mid-40s on Monday afternoon and then back into the mid-50s by Tuesday.