99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Snow showers likely today

Mostly cloudy skies otherwise

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Scattered rain showers early this morning wil begin to mix with snow showers towards sunrise. These snow showers will be present across southeastern Minnesota during the morning and early afternoon hours. The snow showers will then gradually become more scattered by the late afternoon and will likely begin to taper down during the evening and overnight hours. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the day on Monday with breezy conditions. However, temperatures will likely climb into the mid-40s on Monday afternoon and then back into the mid-50s by Tuesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain showers possible today
April 15, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Cooler weather on the way
April 13, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warm weather the rest of the week
April 12, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Thomas McElroy
Local
Body of missing Rochester man found near park
April 15, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
IMG_0053.JPG
Local
Bike safety class kicks off Rochester's Spring Fit City Challenge
April 15, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
9 girls, 9 boys high school golfers to watch in southeastern Minnesota in '23
April 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A two-story building lit up at night.
Local
Mayo Civic Center's night lights serve purpose without added city cost
April 15, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man