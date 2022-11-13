SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Snow showers possible this week

Below average temperatures likely to continue

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
November 13, 2022 12:01 AM
A weak area of low pressure will move out of the Upper Plains later today and into southern Minnesota. This area of low pressure may be just enough to give us a few snow showers in the region.

This weak low pressure will be associated with a developing upper level low over the western Great Lakes region. This upper level low will likely allow for additional snow showers to be present in the region on Tuesday. The snow will likely be light snow, and so light snowfall accumulations will be a possibility between Monday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, below average temperatures are likely to continue in our region with highs in the lower-30s to start off the work week, and then going into the mid-20s for the middle part of the work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

