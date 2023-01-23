STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Snow showers possible this week

Temperatures drop quickly towards the end of the week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
January 23, 2023 12:01 AM
An area of low pressure will move across western Ontario today, and in doing so it will drag a trough of low pressure across our region. This will allow for mostly cloudy skies to be present throughout the day today, and even a few flurries will be possible. The cold front behind it will, however, stall out to our north and it will be a few days before it moves into our region.

Our temperatures in the meantime, aided by a southerly breeze today, will be rising into the low to mid-30s with overnight lows tonight only reaching into the lower-20s. A few flurries will remain possible as we head into the day on Tuesday, otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies.

On Wednesday, another area of low pressure will develop along the stalled out cold front to our north and will begin to move southwards, giving us the possibility of a few snow showers for Wednesday. Behind the cold front, high temperatures will likely drop into the lower-20s by Thursday. Another cold front will push through the region on Friday Night, and this will likely push our temperatures down even further, with highs likely reaching into the single digits by Sunday after a chance for snow showers on Friday and Saturday.

