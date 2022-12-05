Snow showers possible to start off the work week

A few snow showers will be possible across the area this morning, otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies to start your work week. The activity that may be around this morning will then begin to move out of the area as a cold front pushes through the region, leaving us with decreasing clouds for a little bit during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

However, another area of low pressure will be developing way back off to our west on Monday Night before moving through northern Minnesota on Tuesday. While this system is likely to stay way off to our north, a few flurries and clouds will make their way into our region for your day Tuesday. In the meantime, expect highs in the lower-30s this afternoon, and then overnight lows will be down to around 9° - 13°. Highs in the mid-20s will be likely for Tuesday.

Decreasing clouds on Tuesday Night will likely allow for temperatures to make a drop into the single digits. Afterwards, temperatures will gradually be on the rise again with highs reaching the upper-20s by the end of the work week.