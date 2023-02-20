Snow showers possible today

A quick moving area of low pressure will pass to our north today, and in doing so it may bring a few snow showers into the region. New snowfall accumulations from this system will be unlikely as temperatures in the upper-30s and the fact that snow will be mainly concentrated to our north. However, additional chances for snow this week may very well bring accumulation into our region.

A cold front moving through the central Plains will allow for a few waves of low pressure to move along it. This may bring new snow showers into our region late in the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday Night, with minor accumulations possible. Another round of snow will likely move into our region late in the day on Wednesday and continue through the day on Thursday. While it is still too early to go into much detail about the snowfall accumulations for the Wednesday Night through Thursday round of snow, it does appear as though snowfall accumulations will be very likely.