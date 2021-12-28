Snow today with a chilly Wednesday to follow
Measurable snow is expected to move in throughout the day
Snow will start off light to moderate today with enough to shovel looking likely. I'm seeing around 2-4" of new snow for the Rochester area before the close of the day. Snow will taper off in intensity later this afternoon and evening. We turn cold heading into Wednesday with highs near 10 above. Temperatures moderate back into the upper teens to near 20° Thursday and Friday with another chance of snow on New Years Day.
