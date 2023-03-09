99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snow today with another round over the weekend

Periods of light to moderate snow will persist throughout the day ahead and into tonight.

By Jared Piepenburg
March 09, 2023 12:13 PM

Today is shaping up to be a tougher travel day around the region. Snow will continue to accumulate today and into tonight with snow totals looking to be around 4-8" around Rochester. Expect mild temperatures today with highs just above freezing, but it will be breezy with a southeast wind. Tomorrow will be an alright day to clean up the snow we pick up, but know you'll be taking care of more snow over the weekend. Friday will be mostly cloudy with lower 30s and less wind. Another round of snow will push through the Rochester area later on Saturday into Sunday. Highs still hit the lower 30s with a breeze on Saturday with less wind and mid-30s for highs expected on Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
