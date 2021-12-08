Snow totals: Byron led with 4.8 inches

A collection of National Weather Service snow reports report for the Dec. 7 snowstorm. See the snow totals for our region as of 7 a.m. Dec. 8:

Location Amount Byron 4.8 in. 3 WNW Rochester 4.5 in. 3 NE Rochester 4.0 in. Millville 3.9 in. 1 SW Rochester 3.8 in. Mantorville 3.4 in. 4 ESE Douglas 3.2 in. 2 SE Rochester 3.0 in. Red Wing 3.0 in. Kasson 3.0 in. 2 WSW Fillmore 2.5 in. Dodge Center 1.5 in. 2 WSW Mapleview 1.5 in. Grand Meadow 1.2 in. 4 E Stewartville 1.0 in.