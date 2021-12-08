Snow totals: Byron led with 4.8 inches
Who received the most snow?
A collection of National Weather Service snow reports report for the Dec. 7 snowstorm. See the snow totals for our region as of 7 a.m. Dec. 8:
|
Location
|
Amount
|Byron
|4.8 in.
|3 WNW Rochester
|4.5 in.
|3 NE Rochester
|4.0 in.
|Millville
|3.9 in.
|1 SW Rochester
|3.8 in.
|Mantorville
|3.4 in.
|4 ESE Douglas
|3.2 in.
|2 SE Rochester
|3.0 in.
|Red Wing
|3.0 in.
|Kasson
|3.0 in.
|2 WSW Fillmore
|2.5 in.
|Dodge Center
|1.5 in.
|2 WSW Mapleview
|1.5 in.
|Grand Meadow
|1.2 in.
|4 E Stewartville
|1.0 in.
