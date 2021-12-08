SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Snow totals: Byron led with 4.8 inches

Who received the most snow?

120721SNOW-FEATURES-3559.jpg
A plow works on Second Street Southwest as snow falls downtown Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 08, 2021 06:01 AM
A collection of National Weather Service snow reports report for the Dec. 7 snowstorm. See the snow totals for our region as of 7 a.m. Dec. 8:

Location

Amount
Byron 4.8 in.
3 WNW Rochester 4.5 in.
3 NE Rochester 4.0 in.
Millville 3.9 in.
1 SW Rochester 3.8 in.
Mantorville 3.4 in.
4 ESE Douglas 3.2 in.
2 SE Rochester 3.0 in.
Red Wing 3.0 in.
Kasson 3.0 in.
2 WSW Fillmore 2.5 in.
Dodge Center 1.5 in.
2 WSW Mapleview 1.5 in.
Grand Meadow 1.2 in.
4 E Stewartville 1.0 in.

