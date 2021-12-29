SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Snow totals: Highest amounts southeast of Rochester

A collection of National Weather Service snow reports for the Dec. 28 snowstorm.

Snow
Snow falls on downtown Rochester as a pedestrian runs across Civic Center Drive Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 28, 2021 07:15 PM
These totals for our region were reported as of 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Location Amount
Dakota5.2 in.
Houston5 in.
Spring Valley5 in.
Spring Grove4.7 in.
La Crescent4.2 in.
Eitzen4 in.
Caledonia4 in.
Winona4 in.
Predmore4 in.
Lanesboro4 in.
Rushford3.5 in.
Preston3.5 in.
Elgin3.2 in.
Ostrander 3 in.
St. Charles3 in.
NW Rochester2.6 in.
Lewiston2.5 in.
NE Rochester2.5 in.
Harmony2.4 in.
SE Rochester2.2 in.
Stewartville2 in.
Byron2 in.
Austin1.6 in.
Lake City1.5 in.
Red Wing1.5 in.
Kasson1.5 in.

