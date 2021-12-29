Snow totals: Highest amounts southeast of Rochester
A collection of National Weather Service snow reports for the Dec. 28 snowstorm.
These totals for our region were reported as of 7 p.m. Dec. 28.
|Location
|Amount
|Dakota
|5.2 in.
|Houston
|5 in.
|Spring Valley
|5 in.
|Spring Grove
|4.7 in.
|La Crescent
|4.2 in.
|Eitzen
|4 in.
|Caledonia
|4 in.
|Winona
|4 in.
|Predmore
|4 in.
|Lanesboro
|4 in.
|Rushford
|3.5 in.
|Preston
|3.5 in.
|Elgin
|3.2 in.
|Ostrander
|3 in.
|St. Charles
|3 in.
|NW Rochester
|2.6 in.
|Lewiston
|2.5 in.
|NE Rochester
|2.5 in.
|Harmony
|2.4 in.
|SE Rochester
|2.2 in.
|Stewartville
|2 in.
|Byron
|2 in.
|Austin
|1.6 in.
|Lake City
|1.5 in.
|Red Wing
|1.5 in.
|Kasson
|1.5 in.
