Snow totals: Southeast Minnesota cities hit with 10 or more inches

A collection of National Weather Service snow reports for the Dec. 10 snowstorm.

Timothy Woodward, with The Tap House, shovels snow along Historic Third Street as more snow falls on downtown Rochester Friday night, Dec. 10, 2021. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 11, 2021 08:39 AM
These totals for our region were reported as of 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11.

Photos: Snowfall in Rochester A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Location

Amount
St. Paul 21 in.
Lake City 12 in.
Kasson 11 in.
Owatonna 11 in.
Douglas 10.5 in.
NW Rochester 10.5 in.
NE Rochester 10.5 in.
Millville 10 in.
Red Wing 10 in.
Cannon Falls 10 in.
Chatfield 7.8 in.
Winona 7.5 in.
Lanesboro 6.5 in.
St. Charles 6 in.

