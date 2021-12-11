Snow totals: Southeast Minnesota cities hit with 10 or more inches
A collection of National Weather Service snow reports for the Dec. 10 snowstorm.
These totals for our region were reported as of 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
|
Location
|
Amount
|St. Paul
|21 in.
|Lake City
|12 in.
|Kasson
|11 in.
|Owatonna
|11 in.
|Douglas
|10.5 in.
|NW Rochester
|10.5 in.
|NE Rochester
|10.5 in.
|Millville
|10 in.
|Red Wing
|10 in.
|Cannon Falls
|10 in.
|Chatfield
|7.8 in.
|Winona
|7.5 in.
|Lanesboro
|6.5 in.
|St. Charles
|6 in.
