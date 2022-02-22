SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Snow with falling temps today

The transition over to snow occurs early this morning with a cold front to bring an extra chill today.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
February 22, 2022 12:00 AM
A cold front will switch any freezing drizzle or wintry mix early this morning over to all snow, mainly before the morning drive so watch out for some slick spots on the roadways.

Snow will be wrapping up late this afternoon into the early evening, leaving 1-3" of fresh snow across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Morning temperatures will be in the upper teens, falling into the low teens before sunset on a breezy north wind at 10-20mph.

Wednesday will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and a high of 11 degrees in Rochester. Teens and a chance for snow returns for Thursday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

WEATHER
