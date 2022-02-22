Snow with falling temps today

A cold front will switch any freezing drizzle or wintry mix early this morning over to all snow, mainly before the morning drive so watch out for some slick spots on the roadways.

Snow will be wrapping up late this afternoon into the early evening, leaving 1-3" of fresh snow across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Morning temperatures will be in the upper teens, falling into the low teens before sunset on a breezy north wind at 10-20mph.

Wednesday will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and a high of 11 degrees in Rochester. Teens and a chance for snow returns for Thursday.