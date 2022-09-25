A quiet work week ahead

The area of low pressure which tried to bring some rain showers into our region on Saturday is now making it's way through the central Great Lakes Region. In it's wake, an upper level disturbance will pass off to our north. For our region, most of the clouds will likely end up just off to our northeast, though one or two of them could try to sneak into the area. As we head into the work week, an area of high pressure will build over the region, and this will keep us fairly quiet. However, this high pressure will also bring cooler temperatures, including the possibility of some frost as we head into Tuesday Night. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper-60s, and then into the lower-60s by Monday, and possibly into the upper-50s as we head into the middle part of the work week.