Southeast Minnesotans are digging out after parts of the region saw more than 10 inches of snowfall Sunday morning into the afternoon.
Snow as heavy as more than two inches per hour was reported in the storm, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis. That heavy snow accompanied reports of lightning and thunder southwest of Rochester, said Mike Kurz, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse.
“Thunder snow isn’t that common,” Kurz said.
Intense precipitation often leads to thunder and lightning, he added.
“In the winter, when you can still have that kind of intense precipitation, it just comes down as snow,” Kurz said.
Most of Olmsted County saw from seven to nine inches of snow. Nearly nine inches was reported at the Rochester International Airport as snow began to taper in the afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported no serious incidents, but travel was difficult and several cars ended up in ditches.
Towing companies were busy as cars were reported stuck or off the road throughout the region.
“I have three lines on hold right now,” said a tow dispatcher with Rochester Towing on Sunday afternoon.
Colder but dry weather is expected Monday, with highs in the lower to mid-20s.