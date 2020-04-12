Record snowfall following warm spring weather could be another bullet point for April’s reputation as the cruelest month.
However, the recent warm weather meant road crews had an easier time clearing the heavy, wet snow.
“The ground is holding some of that heat,” said Mike Dougherty, MnDOT District 6 spokesman.
The storm also highlighted a rare silver lining to a statewide stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Slick roads caused dozens of minor accidents and caused several drivers to go off the road. However, the order meant the roads were clearer than they would be on an Easter Sunday.
“It looks like there are significantly fewer people on the roads,” Dougherty said.
No significant crashes or injuries were reported through Sunday afternoon.
Road crews were ready to mobilize before the snow began.
“The forecast was good and pretty on the mark,” Dougherty said.
Areas of north Rochester were reporting more than 6 inches of snow by the afternoon. Meteorologists said the storm likely toppled a more-than 5-year-old snowfall record for the day. As of 7 p.m., 6.1 inches of snow was officially reported at the Rochester International Airport.
The record for snowfall for April 12, set in 1962, was 7.2 inches of snow.
“It’s uncommon, but this kind of significant snow has happened in the past this time of year,” said Stu Ireland, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis.
Ireland said forecast highs early in the week indicate the snow will be on the ground for a few days.
“It looks like it won’t be until the middle of the week until we get some melting,” he said.
Ireland said the snow likely won’t cause any flooding in the area. Some creeks and rivers will rise from bank-side melting, but the ground can absorb most of the moisture, and most rivers in Southeast Minnesota are well below flood stage ,with only the Mississippi prompting flooding notifications.