Wednesday, March 23
Weather

Spring snow

Rain will switch to snow as this storm system slowly slides east.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
March 23, 2022 12:00 AM
The wet weather isn't over but today we will transition to rain mixing in with snow, especially the farther north you are. Temperatures will be relatively steady in the low to mid-30s so some snowflakes may be melting as they fall.

Later this evening many will see a change-over to all wet, slushy snow with some accumulation on grassy areas, though most of the flakes will be melting on the pavement.

Any precipitation wraps up tonight and Thursday is looking drier though mostly cloudy with highs near 40 degrees.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

