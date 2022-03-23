Spring snow

The wet weather isn't over but today we will transition to rain mixing in with snow, especially the farther north you are. Temperatures will be relatively steady in the low to mid-30s so some snowflakes may be melting as they fall.

Later this evening many will see a change-over to all wet, slushy snow with some accumulation on grassy areas, though most of the flakes will be melting on the pavement.

Any precipitation wraps up tonight and Thursday is looking drier though mostly cloudy with highs near 40 degrees.