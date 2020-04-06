editor's pick
Spring starting to turn a corner but it’s still early in the season
Sunday’s sunshine and mild air was enough to help us forget about the blanket of snow. This week, the trend of milder and more seasonable weather continues but with a bit less sunshine. A few showers are possible today and I can’t rule out the possibility of a little thunderstorm sometime Monday afternoon into the evening. This is along a front that’s moving through quickly today. Even with a change in wind direction, today’s highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.
Tuesday’s temperature holds some promise to be the warmest of the season so far. It’s looking like highs will be nearing 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon, and that warmup will be accompanied by a good chance for at least a few showers and thunderstorms. There will be at least a few breaks in the clouds Tuesday and the chance for a rumble of thunder or two is best in the mid to late afternoon.
This week’s temperatures reach their peak Tuesday afternoon and then begin to fall back to “normal.” The best chance of rain this week is on Wednesday and that will be more of your typical, cool, soaking spring rain.
It’s a trend that may be getting a touch tiresome for some of us, but the weather for the end of this week into the weekend looks to have a little wintry flavor to it. It won’t be anything dramatic, just a slight chance of some snowflakes mixing in with some rain showers. Overall, this week looks mighty fine for early April, in my very bold opinion. Have a great week!
Randy Brock
Meteorologist
