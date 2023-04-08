Spring warmth this weekend and especially next week

Clouds will slowly decrease through out the day ahead and with the combination of 60s this afternoon and light winds will make for a very pleasant Saturday. Winds increase overnight and into tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south with gusts into the 20s Sunday. Clouds look to increase throughout the day with showers spreading across parts of Minnesota. I'm seeing a chance of showers in Rochester late in the day and overnight Sunday. As we make our way into the work week our temperature forecast continues to climb. Highs hit the upper 60s on Monday with 70s are expected Tuesday through Friday. Next weekend will feature another chance of showers while most of this work week stays dry and quiet.