Spring warmth this weekend and especially next week

Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s today and tomorrow with 70s this upcoming week.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Clouds will slowly decrease through out the day ahead and with the combination of 60s this afternoon and light winds will make for a very pleasant Saturday. Winds increase overnight and into tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south with gusts into the 20s Sunday. Clouds look to increase throughout the day with showers spreading across parts of Minnesota. I'm seeing a chance of showers in Rochester late in the day and overnight Sunday. As we make our way into the work week our temperature forecast continues to climb. Highs hit the upper 60s on Monday with 70s are expected Tuesday through Friday. Next weekend will feature another chance of showers while most of this work week stays dry and quiet.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
