Staying chilly and breezy through Wednesday

Today will be cold again. Highs this afternoon will peak near 40°. Winds will stay gusty out of the northwest keeping us feeling even chillier. The sky will stay clear tonight and as winds go light our temperatures will bottom out in the lower 20s to kick off Wednesday. I'm seeing a quiet day ahead for tomorrow with a breeze picking up just a touch out of the northwest again. Highs will be a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures continue to moderate toward the end of this work week. Highs make it back into the 50s Thursday and then mid-60s by Friday. This weekend will feature a shot at 70° both Saturday and Sunday.