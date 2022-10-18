We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Staying chilly and breezy through Wednesday

Temperatures slowly start to moderate as we continue throughout this work week with dry conditions persisting.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 18, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be cold again. Highs this afternoon will peak near 40°. Winds will stay gusty out of the northwest keeping us feeling even chillier. The sky will stay clear tonight and as winds go light our temperatures will bottom out in the lower 20s to kick off Wednesday. I'm seeing a quiet day ahead for tomorrow with a breeze picking up just a touch out of the northwest again. Highs will be a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures continue to moderate toward the end of this work week. Highs make it back into the 50s Thursday and then mid-60s by Friday. This weekend will feature a shot at 70° both Saturday and Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
