Staying hot this week, with minimal chances of rain through Friday

A better chance of rain comes this weekend.

StormTRACKER team
Dillon Vogt
Today at 9:04 AM

Today and tomorrow will bring similar weather with temperatures soaring to near 90°. The cool down is on the way this weekend, with chances of showers coming with. Best chance for showers looks to be Saturday and Saturday night, as our next weather system rolls through. A few thunderstorms are possible with those showers.

Next week looks much cooler than this week! Temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s through the middle of the week, with a few more spotty chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Get Local

