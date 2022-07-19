SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
Staying hot with a breeze

Highs will hit close to 90° again today with a stronger wind picking up out of the south.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Gusts could reach into the mid-30s today making for a blustery Tuesday. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but most of the day will stay dry, hot, and windy. Tomorrow is looking warm and still breezy. Highs make it to 86° Wednesday afternoon with winds out of the northwest. The rest of the work week looks sunny and hot. Highs both Thursday and Friday will peak close to 90°.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
