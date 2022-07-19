Staying hot with a breeze
Highs will hit close to 90° again today with a stronger wind picking up out of the south.
Gusts could reach into the mid-30s today making for a blustery Tuesday. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but most of the day will stay dry, hot, and windy. Tomorrow is looking warm and still breezy. Highs make it to 86° Wednesday afternoon with winds out of the northwest. The rest of the work week looks sunny and hot. Highs both Thursday and Friday will peak close to 90°.
A cold front will move into the region to bring us some storms later this week
