Summer-like heat continues this week

Temperatures will end up in the 90s by the time we get to the weekend.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Here comes the heat! Temperatures today will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will even flirt with 90 degrees. It'll be a bit on the breezy side today with winds out of the southwest around 15 to 25 mph and gusting near 30 mph. Showers and storms will start to fire off in the evening and overnight hours. A few of these storms may become severe with wind and hail as the primary threats. The sun shines once again on Thursday. Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday after those thunderstorms. Highs will end up in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday. The 80s return on Friday with another sunny day and a bit of a breeze, this time out of the south with gusts around 25 mph. Get ready for a toasty Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s. It will be another breezy day with gusts around 30 mph. Even hotter on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will be flirting with the triple digits to end the weekend. Most spots will end up in the mid to upper 90s. Heat continues into next week. No signs of fall just yet!

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
