Summer-like heat continues this week

Here comes the heat! Temperatures today will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will even flirt with 90 degrees. It'll be a bit on the breezy side today with winds out of the southwest around 15 to 25 mph and gusting near 30 mph. Showers and storms will start to fire off in the evening and overnight hours. A few of these storms may become severe with wind and hail as the primary threats. The sun shines once again on Thursday. Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday after those thunderstorms. Highs will end up in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday. The 80s return on Friday with another sunny day and a bit of a breeze, this time out of the south with gusts around 25 mph. Get ready for a toasty Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s. It will be another breezy day with gusts around 30 mph. Even hotter on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will be flirting with the triple digits to end the weekend. Most spots will end up in the mid to upper 90s. Heat continues into next week. No signs of fall just yet!