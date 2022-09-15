Sunny and breezy before showers and thunderstorms return to the area
We'll warm up nicely this afternoon with highs in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The wind could get a little gusty at times today. Winds will be out of the south helping to boost up our afternoon temperatures, but gusts could hit the mid and upper 20s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow. A slower moving area of low pressure will be passing by the region to close out this week. This will lead to a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend as well. High temperatures look to stay warm for the most part all the way into early next week. Highs by Tuesday may hit the mid-80s before we start to cool back down into the 60s by Wednesday.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather pattern.
On chilly nights, the air temperature is much colder than that of bodies of water.
Expect another great day ahead with light winds, sunshine, and mild afternoon temperatures.