We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sunny and breezy before showers and thunderstorms return to the area

We'll warm up nicely this afternoon with highs in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 15, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The wind could get a little gusty at times today. Winds will be out of the south helping to boost up our afternoon temperatures, but gusts could hit the mid and upper 20s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow. A slower moving area of low pressure will be passing by the region to close out this week. This will lead to a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend as well. High temperatures look to stay warm for the most part all the way into early next week. Highs by Tuesday may hit the mid-80s before we start to cool back down into the 60s by Wednesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
Autumn is looking mild and dry
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather pattern.
September 14, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Steam fog over a marsh.JPG
Weather
Weather Gallery for September 14, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
September 14, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Steam fog happens over lakes in the fall
On chilly nights, the air temperature is much colder than that of bodies of water.
September 14, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild today with a chance of showers later this coming weekend
Expect another great day ahead with light winds, sunshine, and mild afternoon temperatures.
September 14, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg