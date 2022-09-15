Sunny and breezy before showers and thunderstorms return to the area

The wind could get a little gusty at times today. Winds will be out of the south helping to boost up our afternoon temperatures, but gusts could hit the mid and upper 20s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow. A slower moving area of low pressure will be passing by the region to close out this week. This will lead to a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend as well. High temperatures look to stay warm for the most part all the way into early next week. Highs by Tuesday may hit the mid-80s before we start to cool back down into the 60s by Wednesday.